Roscosmos chief notes high quality of Vostochny space center’s construction

MOSCOW, April 18. /TASS/. Russia contunies to develop its Vostochny launch facility in the Far East, and all construction works are being done with due quality, the head of Russia’s state-run space corporation Roscosmos, Yury Borisov, told Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"[Vostochny] is our main cosmodrone now, and it is developing rapidly in accordance with your instructions. Construction workers <…> are doing their job well, and we are satisfied with it," he said, addressing Putin during the Russian president’s meeting with the government.

He said that the space facility’s launch pad bore practically no visible signs of the recent Angara-A5 carrier rocket’s launch.

"We examined the launch pad, and it is in a very good condition, so we are thankful to construction workers for their effort," he added.