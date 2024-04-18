Russia will not 'shake up' relations with Argentina due to its partnership with NATO — MFA

MOSCOW, April 18. /TASS/. Russia will not "shake up" the entire bilateral agenda with Argentina because of the country’s bid to cooperate with NATO as a global partner, Russian Deputy Minister Sergey Ryabkov told TASS.

"By and large, I don’t think that due to the announcement that Argentina is seeking to obtain such a status, we all at once have to reconsider and shake up our entire agenda," the deputy minister said.

According to Ryabkov, Russia and Argentina maintain a good dialogue at various levels.

"We have enough bilateral issues that need to be [discussed] and we will discuss them," he noted.

Earlier, Argentina’s Defense Minister, Luis Petri, said that the country’s authorities have applied for granting the country the status of NATO’s global partner.