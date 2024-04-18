Iran threatens to attack Israel's "nuclear centers" in case of aggression on its part

DUBAI, April 18. /TASS/. Tehran has identified the location of Israel's "nuclear centers" and will be ready to destroy them in case the Jewish state responds to the recent Iranian attack on Israeli military facilities, General Ahmad Haqtalab, the commander of the nuclear defense and security unit of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC, the elite units of Iran's Armed Forces), has said.

"The location of the nuclear centers of the Zionist enemy (Israel - TASS) has been determined and we have at our disposal the necessary information about all the targets. In response to any hypothetical actions they may take we will be ready to launch powerful missiles to destroy these targets," the ISNA news agency quoted General Haqtalab as saying.

He argued that Israel had been conducting "subversive and terrorist activities" against the Islamic republic's nuclear infrastructure for years. If Israel "commits an act of aggression against Iran," the army, with reliance on the existing capabilities of the armed forces, including those in the field of air defense, "will respond to any threat from Israel," General Haqtalab warned.

On the evening of April 13, Iran launched drones and missiles toward Israel, calling it a response to "numerous crimes," including an attack against the consular section of the Iranian embassy in Damascus. Iranian state media said the strikes hit military targets in Israel. The Israel Defense Forces said they had intercepted 99% of some 350 Iranian projectiles flying toward the Jewish state, with only minor damage caused to Nevatim air base.

Iran's Foreign Ministry has said Tehran does not seek an escalation in the Middle East, but intends to respond to any illegal and irrational actions against it.