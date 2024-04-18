G7 countries to prevent Iran from producing, purchasing weapons

WASHINGTON, April 18. /TASS/. Countries of the Group of Seven (G7) will cooperate closely and take measures to reduce Iran’s ability to manufacture, buy and transfer weapons to third countries, the G7 finance ministers and Central Bank chiefs said in a joint statement after a meeting in Washington.

"We will ensure close coordination of any future measure to diminish Iran’s ability to acquire, produce, or transfer weapons to support its destabilizing regional activities," the document says.

The officials also condemned "the unprecedented attack against Israel by Iran."

On the evening of April 13, Iran launched drones and missiles towards Israel in response to what it called "repeated crimes," including an attack on the consular office of the Iranian Embassy in Damascus. Tehran said that that attack targeted Israel’s military facilities. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) claimed it intercepted 99% of the nearly 350 Iranian projectiles launched at Israel, saying that minor damage had been caused to Nevatim Air Base.