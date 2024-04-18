Israeli Air Force strikes Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon

TEL AVIV, April 18. /TASS/. Israeli Air Force fighter jets carried out strikes on a number of Hezbollah facilities in southern Lebanon overnight, the army's press service reported.

The strikes targeted "terrorist infrastructure" in the Khiam area, as well as two other military facilities. The IDF also said that its soldiers were forced to open fire in the area in order to "remove an imminent threat."

"Moreover, an IAF aircraft eliminated two Hezbollah terrorists identified in the area of Kfarkela," the statement said.