New US bill calls for $26 bln in assistance to Israel

WASHINGTON, April 17. /TASS/. A new standalone bill on aid to Israel that was submitted to the US House of Representatives calls for spending more than $26 billion to support that country amid escalating tensions in the Middle East.

According to the bill, $4.4 billion would go toward the operation and maintenance of weapons transferred to Israel. Another $4 billion is proposed to be allocated to replenish the inventory of missiles for the Iron Dome and David’s Sling air defense systems.

The bill also includes a proposal to earmark $2.4 billion to fund US Armed Forces operating in the Middle East in response to threats against Israel.