Russia bans 235 Australian local government officials from entering country — MFA

MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. Russia has barred entry to 235 Australian local government officials for their anti-Russian moves, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"In response to the politically motivated sanctions against Russian individuals and companies introduced by the Australian government within the framework of the West's Russophobic campaign, another 235 Australian lawmakers of local governments who promote the anti-Russian agenda are permanently banned from entering the country," the statement said.

"Taking into account the fact that Canberra does not intend to give up its anti-Russian course and continues to introduce new sanctions, work on updating the Russian stop list will continue," the ministry added.

The full list of Australian lawmakers banned from entering Russia was published on the Foreign Ministry’s website.