Russian, Turkish senior diplomats discuss situation in Gaza

ISTANBUL, April 18. /TASS/. Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Burak Akcapar discussed the situation in the Gaza Strip with Russian Foreign Minister's Special Envoy for Middle East Settlement Vladimir Safronkov, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on its X page.

"Deputy Minister Burak Akcapar met with Russian Foreign Minister's Special Envoy for Middle East Settlement Vladimir Safronkov. The meeting focused on the situation in the region, mainly in Gaza," the statement reads.

The Russian embassy in Ankara reported that the Russian House in the Turkish capital hosted a meeting between the Russian representative and leading local political scientists and experts in international relations. It focused on the situation around the Palestinian-Israeli settlement, the message reads.