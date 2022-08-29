World community must put an end to US crimes in Mideast — Chinese expert

BEIJING, August 29. /TASS/. The world community should pool efforts to put an end to crimes being committed by the United States in the Middle East, the director of the Department of Research on International Jurisdiction in the Field of Human Rights at the Academy of Social Sciences, Dai Ruijun, said on Monday.

"It is regrettable that US crimes in the Middle East have not been investigated to date," Dai said at an event at the All-China Association of Journalists devoted to human rights violations in the Middle East region.

"I hope the world community will display solidarity and put an end as soon as possible to these unpunished crimes committed by the US," she said.

The expert recalled that the White House had repeatedly used force to overthrow unwanted regimes and grossly interfered in other countries’ domestic affairs. Through Washington’s fault, she noted, millions of people in the Middle East had become refugees. Dai also expressed her concern over the United States’ arbitrary actions to deprive undesirable persons of their freedom and send them to jail, where many of them were doomed to die.

"The United States must not be allowed to shirk responsibility for serious violations of international law," Dai added.

She stressed that the United States was causing enormous damage to other countries not only with the use of weapons, but also through unilateral sanctions, which the US government applied at any moment at its own discretion.

"However, we believe that justice will eventually triumph," Dai said.