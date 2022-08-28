Ukrainian kamikaze drone downed by Russian troops over Zaporozhye NPP

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. A kamikaze drone targeting a nuclear waste storage facility was downed by Russian troops over the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, the military-civilian administration of the city of Energodar said on Sunday.

"Russian troops downed a Ukrainian kamikaze drone, which was targeting a nuclear waste storage facility, judging by the trajectory of the loitering munition’s flight," it wrote on its Telegram channel.

"The drone fell down on the roof of the plant’s special building. The munition detonated when touching the roof. However, the administration’s sources say that no one was hurt and no damaged was done to the infrastructure," it added.

Located in the city of Energodar, the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant is controlled by Russian troops. In recent days, Ukrainian forces delivered several strikes at its territory using unmanned aerial vehicles, heavy artillery and multiple rocket launch systems. It most cases, such attacks were repelled by air defense systems but several shells hit infrastructure facilities and the vicinity of the nuclear waste storage.