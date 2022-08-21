Leaders of UK, US, France, Germany stress unwavering support for Ukraine

LONDON, August 21. /TASS/. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, US President Joe Biden, French leader Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz have confirmed their continued support for Ukraine.

"On a joint call, the Prime Minister, President Biden, President Macron and Chancellor Scholz underlined their steadfast commitment to supporting Ukraine," according to a communique released by Downing Street on Sunday. "They stressed the importance of ensuring the safety and security of nuclear installations and welcomed recent discussions on enabling an IAEA mission to the Zaporizhzhia facility," Johnson’s office noted.

The Zaporozhye nuclear power plant located in Energodar is controlled by Russian troops. Over the past few days, Ukrainian forces have carried out several strikes on the Zaporozhye NPP’s premises, using, among other things, drones, heavy artillery and multiple-launch rocket systems. The majority of attacks have been deflected by Russia’s air defense systems, however, some shells struck various infrastructure facilities and the vicinity of a nuclear waste storage facility. On August 19, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi said that active talks were underway to send a mission to the nuclear facility.

The four leaders also touched on the subject of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the Iranian nuclear program. "They also discussed other shared priorities, including Iran and joint efforts to prevent nuclear proliferation and deter Iran’s destabilizing regional activities," the statement reads.