US troops withdrawal from Syria to lead to elimination of terrorist presence — diplomat

UNITED NATIONS, August 9. /TASS/. The withdrawal of US troops from Syria will facilitate swift elimination of remaining terrorist presence in that country, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya said on Tuesday.

"It is necessary to completely exterminate the remaining nests of international terrorism in Syria and to do away with the presence of Islamic State (a terrorist organization outlawed in Russia - TASS) and other groups in Syria," he said at a meeting of the UN Security Council on threats to international peace and security from terrorism. "Now they are sheltered on territories that are not controlled by the Syrian government."

According to the Russian diplomat, during a patrol mission over Syria on August 4 Russia’s air taskforce neutralized a group of Liwa Shuhada al-Qaryatayn terrorists. "This terrorist group is based in al-Tanf, which is controlled by American troops," he said. "The withdrawal of US occupational forces from the Syrian territory would mean a swift and inevitable elimination of terrorist presence in this much-suffering country and of terrorist network in neighboring states".