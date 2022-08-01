Authorities of German town to call for lifting of anti-Russian sanctions — newspaper

BERLIN, August 1. /TASS/. The authorities of a German town Reichenbach im Vogtland intend to send a letter to Germany’s Vice Chancellor, Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Action Robert Habeck urging to lift anti-Russian sanctions imposed over Moscow’s special military operation in Ukraine, Bild reported on Monday.

"[We should] recognize our geopolitical weakness [compared] to Russia and lift the sanctions," as the newspaper quoted the document prepared by the town’s crisis center on energy issues. The document pointed out that the local authorities were concerned over the prospects of a "difficult recession and mass bankruptcies."

Town Mayor Raphael Kurzinger noted that the text of the letter had not yet been finalized and includes all the proposals received. That said, he pointed out that he was not interested in foreign policy but "concerned over the fate of the town’s residents." In his opinion, the "sanctions do not present a problem" for the Russian leadership.

Reichenbach im Vogtland is located in Saxony in eastern Germany with the population of about 20,000.