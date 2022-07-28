Russia totally committed to its obligations under Istanbul agreements — UN diplomat

UNITED NATIONS, July 28. /TASS/. Russia is totally committed to its obligations within the four-way agreement, achieved in Istanbul, says senior counselor to the Russian mission to the UN Yevgeny Varganov.

He pointed out that the memorandum signed between Russia and the UN regarding the assistance in promotion of Russian food and fertilizer on global market "will remain in effect for three years."

"Russia is totally committed to its obligations," the diplomat underscored.

On July 22, a package of documents was signed in Istanbul, which aims to resolve the issue of supply of food and fertilizer to global markets. The Russia-UN memorandum cements that the global organization will join the work on withdrawal of anti-Russian sanctions that prevent the export of Russian agricultural products and fertilizer. Another document outlines the mechanism of grain export for Black Sea ports under Ukraine’s control. The agreements provide for establishment of a four-way coordination center, whose representatives will inspect the grain ships to prevent smuggling of weapons or any provocations.