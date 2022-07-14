Defense Ministry says data on losses in Ukrainian army is state secret

KIEV, July 14. /TASS/. The figure of losses among the Ukrainian servicemen is a state secret that cannot be made public as long as martial law is in place, Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Anna Maliar said on Thursday.

"The figures of the dead are a state secret during martial law. It is conditioned by military expediency and the fact that the enemy should not know these figures, exploiting this," Ukrainian TSN news program quoted her as saying.

Maliar urged against the circulation of data on the losses in the Ukrainian forces as long as martial law was in effect. "We appeal to citizens, public organizations that are trying to publicly establish these figures, thinking that someone is deliberately concealing them. This is not true, do not work for the enemy and do not unveil these figures until martial law ends," she said.

Earlier, Defense Minister Alexey Reznikov reported that Ukraine's daily losses were up to 100 servicemen killed and up to 500 wounded. Then Mikhail Podolyak, adviser to the head of the office of the President of Ukraine, said that up to 200 servicemen were killed daily. Meanwhile, according to David Arakhamiya, head of the parliamentary faction of Ukraine’s Servant of the People ruling party, 200 to 500 Ukrainian servicemen are killed daily. On June 10, Alexey Arestovich, adviser to the head of the Ukrainian presidential office, for the first time estimated the total losses in the Ukrainian army as up to 10,000 people killed. According to him, about 30,000 troops may have been wounded.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24, in response to a request by the heads of the Donbass republics, made a decision to conduct a special military operation. He stressed that Moscow's plans did not include the occupation of Ukrainian territories. Subsequently, the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics launched an operation to liberate their territories under Kiev’s control.