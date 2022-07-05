Zaporozhye regional authorities fully reject any return to Ukraine

MELITOPOL, July 5. /TASS/. Authorities in the liberated areas of the Zaporozhye Region are convinced that any return to Ukraine is out of the question, the head of the region’s military-civilian administration said in an interview with TASS.

"There can be no return to Ukraine now. Russian flags are already flying here, there are Russian passports, Russian ideas and our philosophy, the philosophy of humane benevolence, which has replaced the beastly Nazi attitude that used to regin here, when it was possible to beat people with sticks and snatch anything away from them. Now, we intend to work in the liberated areas in a way to make sure that those unwilling to return to a peaceful life don’t stay here, because those who adhere to Nazi ideology are welcome to move to the West. Another option is to learn to live and work in the calm atmosphere of a country where the principles of justice will be respected," Yevgeny Balitsky pointed out.

"Ukraine is not a territory, it’s people and it will be there once it recovers from the illness it caught from the West. Just imagine: how it is possible to focus on renaming streets and chanting Nazi slogans instead of addressing economic issues for the sake of the children's future? The main thing right now is to set fair utility and housing service tariffs, create conditions for the education of children, restore medical services and ensure humane living conditions instead of what used to be. And we will do it," the official emphasized.

Balitsky said earlier that the groundwork for a referendum on the region’s accession to Russia could be completed within the next few months and the vote might be held in the fall. So far, about 70% of the Zaporozhye Region has been liberated, though the region’s capital, Zaporozhye, remains under Kiev’s control. The city of Melitopol is temporarily serving as the region’s administrative center.