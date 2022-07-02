Ukrainian military’s shelling kills two civilians in past 24 hours — DPR mission

DONETSK, July 2. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military’s shelling killed two civilians and left another 20 wounded in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) in the past day, the DPR mission to the Joint Center for Ceasefire Control and Coordination said in a statement on Telegram on Saturday.

"Two civilian deaths were reported in the city of Yasinovataya in the past 24 hours. Twenty civilians suffered wounds in the Kuibyshevsky and Petrovsky districts of Donetsk and Yasinovataya, including 12 people in the previously liberated areas, namely the Yevgenovka settlement in the Volnovakha district," the statement reads.

According to the mission, the Ukrainian military carried out 43 shelling attacks on the DPR territory, which involved mortars and artillery pieces, including NATO-standard 155 mm weapons. A total of 327 munitions were fired, damaging 19 homes and four civilian infrastructure facilities.

Tensions escalated along the line of contact in Donbass on February 17. The Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics reported the heaviest shelling by the Ukrainian Armed Forces in months. On February 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the recognition of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics. On February 24, Putin announced a special military operation based on a request from the heads of the Donbass republics.