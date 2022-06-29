Deepening partnership between Russia and China runs counter to NATO’s values — alliance

MADRID, June 29. /TASS/. The partnership between Russia and China runs counter to NATO’s values and interests, the alliance said in a new strategic concept adopted at a summit in Madrid on Wednesday.

"The deepening strategic partnership between the People’s Republic of China and the Russian Federation and their mutually reinforcing attempts to undercut the rules-based international order run counter to our values and interests," the concept reads.

However, the alliance is still open for "constructive engagement with the PRC."

"We will work together responsibly, as [NATO] allies, to address the systemic challenges posed by the PRC to Euro-Atlantic security and ensure NATO’s enduring ability to guarantee the defense and security of allies," NATO said in its concept.

The NATO summit is underway in Madrid on June 28-30. In its new strategic concept adopted on Wednesday, the alliance designated Russia as "its most significant threat."