Turkey may close straits for Russia, but hopes it won’t happen — ruling party spokesman

ANKARA, February 24. /TASS/. Turkey may close the Dardanelles and the Bosphorus straits for passage of Russian warships over the events in Ukraine, but hopes it won’t happen, a spokesman for Turkey’s ruling party said.

"The Black Sea security is being comprehensively assessed by us," Omer Celik, spokesman for the Turkish ruling Justice and Development Party, said at a news conference in Ankara. "Turkey has examined all the possible scenarios of how the Montreux Convention can be applied in light of the events in Ukraine."

"A legal examination of this issue has been conducted," he continued. "Of course, we hope these tensions won’t go that far."

Earlier on Thursday, the Ukrainian Ambassador to Turkey, Vasily Bodnar, urged Ankara to limit passage of Russian warships through the Turkish straits.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a televised address on Thursday morning that in response to a request by the heads of the Donbass republics he had made a decision to carry out a special military operation. The Russian leader stressed that Moscow had no plans of occupying Ukrainian territories.

The Russian Defense Ministry said that Russian troops are not targeting Ukrainian cities, but are incapacitating Ukrainian military infrastructure by precision strikes. There are no threats to the civilian population, the ministry said.