Armenian Defense Ministry says Azerbaijani armed forces open fire towards Tavush region

YEREVAN, November 18. /TASS/. The Azerbaijani Armed Forces opened indiscriminate fire along some parts of the Armenia-Azerbaijan border in the Tavush region late on Wednesday evening, the Armenian Defense Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

"Late on the evening of November 17, the Azerbaijani armed forces opened indiscriminate fire along some parts of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border in the Tavush region. Enemy fire was suppressed through retaliatory actions. The situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border was relatively stable as of 10:00 am on November 18," the statement reads.

According to the Armenian Defense Ministry, search continues for the service members who went missing during clashes in the Syunik region and efforts are underway to repatriate prisoners of war.

Intense fighting between the Armenian and Azerbaijani armed forces broke out in the border areas of Armenia's Syunik region on Tuesday. Yerevan said that the Azerbaijani armed forces had launched an offensive into Armenia's territory, which threatened an international highway connecting the Armenian capital with the country's southern regions and Iran. Baku laid the blame on Yerevan, accusing the Armenian Armed Forces of staging a provocation. According to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry, Armenian troops attacked Azerbaijani positions. In such a situation, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu held separate telephone talks with his counterparts from Armenia and Azerbaijan, Suren Papikyan and Zakir Hasanov. The Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement that following the conversations, the Armenian and Azerbaijani defense chiefs took measures to stabilize the situation on the border.