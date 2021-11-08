Up to 4,000 illegal migrants at Polish-Belarusian border — authorities

WARSAW, November 8. /TASS/. From 3,000 to 4,000 migrants seeking to enter Poland from Belarus are massing at the border, Polish government spokesman Piotr Muller reported on Monday following the meeting of the Polish leader with representatives of the Cabinet of Ministers devoted to the situation on the Belarusian border.

"At present between 3,000 and 4,000 people are in close proximity to the Polish border," he said. According to Muller, there are more than 10,000 illegal migrants on the entire territory of Belarus "who are ready to cross the border." Jets from Arab countries regularly arrive in Belarus carrying migrants. "They will attempt to cross the Polish border," Muller said.

"We are dealing with a very serious situation," he stressed adding that the influx of migrants is carried out with the assistance of Belarusian authorities. The Polish representative promised to provide video footage to confirm how well organized the current migrant crisis is.

As Muller recalled, currently, thousands of border guards along with the army and police have been protecting the Polish-Belarusian border. "We will be strengthening these forces in the near future, especially in those places that are under threat of attack by persons seeking to cross the border illegally," he assured. According to him, certain decisions have already been taken, but the authorities have decided not to disclose details yet.