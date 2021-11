MINSK, November 4. /TASS/. President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has put his signature under the integration decree approving 28 union programs with Russia.

Prior to that, the document had been signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"I see your signature under the decree, along with those of all the members of the Supreme State Council. If you do not mind, I will sign the decree. But we all will be responsible, not just me," Lukashenko said.