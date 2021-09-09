Troops of Moscow-led security bloc may be sent to Tajikistan — Belarus’ Security Council

MINSK, September 9. /TASS/. The military contingents of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) member countries may be stationed on Tajikistan’s territory in order to protect the republic’s border if the situation around Afghanistan aggravates. This opinion was expressed by chief of Belarus’ Security Council Alexander Volfovich in an article published in the SB. Belarus Today newspaper on Thursday.

He emphasized that the events in Afghanistan may lead to an increase in transnational challenges and threats. "The further escalation and the unpredictability of the situation do not exclude, among others, making a decision to deploy the military contingents of the Organization’s member states on the territory of Tajikistan in order to protect the Tajik-Afghan border as part of the Rapid Deployment Collective Forces of the Central Asian Region and the CSTO Collective Rapid Reaction Forces," he noted.

According to the official, it is necessary to "undertake additional efforts on bolstering diplomatic and military-political relations within the framework of the Union State, the CSTO, the SCO, as well as in a bilateral format with other foreign partners."