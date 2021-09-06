Guinean top diplomat cancels visit to Moscow amid internal situation — foreign ministry

MOSCOW, September 6. / TASS /. Guinean Foreign Minister Ibrahima Khalil Kaba will not pay a working visit to Moscow, scheduled for September 6-8, due to the internal situation in his homeland, the Russian Foreign Ministry told TASS on Monday.

"The Guinean Foreign Minister’s visit to Russia has been canceled due to the internal situation [in the country]," the Russian diplomatic service said.

On September 5, the elite Guinea army unit, led by Colonel Mamadi Dumbuya, entered the Conakry government quarter and came to a halt in front of the presidential palace, while some witnesses reported shelling. The rebels’ leader Dumbuya appeared on national TV and announced the arrest of President Alpha Conde, the government’s dissolution and the suspension of the constitution.