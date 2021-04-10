Village in DPR comes under mortar shelling by Ukrainian troops

DONETSK, April 10. /TASS/. The village of Oktyabr in the south of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) came under mortar shelling by Ukrainian troops, the Donetsk News Agency reported on Saturday, citing the DPR’s mission to the Joint Ceasefire Control and Coordination Center.

The shelling attack from the Ukraine-controlled village of Pishchevik occurred at 14:20 local time. Three mines of the 82mm caliber were fired.

One of the four contact line crossing points is located near the village of Oktyabr. It is currently operating with restrictions amid the coronavirus epidemic.

The Contact Group on the settlement of the situation in eastern Ukraine, which held a videoconference meeting on July 22, 2020 agreed additional measures to control the ceasefire along the contact line in Donbass that came in force from July 27. The agreement came a year after the so-called indefinite ceasefire was declared by the parties on July 21, 2019 following more than 20 futile attempts to stop hostilities. Under the agreement, the parties to the conflict are banned to stage offensive and reconnaissance operations, use any types of drones, open fire, including from sniper weapons, and deploy heavy weapons in populated localities and addition engineering equipment at their positions. One of the key provisions is the use of disciplinary measures for ceasefire violations.

However, the situation in Donbass has been escalating since late February 2021.