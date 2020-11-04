CNN, Fox News project Biden wins Michigan

TASS, November 5. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is winning the swing state of Michigan, CNN forecasted on Wednesday. A victory in this state allows him to garner 16 votes out of the necessary 270.

The Fox News TV channel also confirms Biden’s victory in Michigan. According to this media source, Trump has already been supported by 214 votes, while Biden received 264.

The vote count continues in Nevada (6 votes), Pennsylvania (20), Georgia (16), North Carolina (15), and Alaska (3). In Nevada, according to local election commissions, Biden is in the lead, Trump is ahead in other states.