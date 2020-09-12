Number of participants in Belarus protests on September 11 did not exceed 450 people

MINSK, September 12. /TASS/. No more than 450 people took part in protests in Belarus on Friday, the country's Interior Ministry reported on Saturday. According to the ministry, 32 demonstrators were detained, 18 of whom remain in custody.

"The total number of participants in 13 protests, which took place in three regions of the republic, did not exceed 450 people. At the same time, unauthorized events were noted in several places in the capital," the ministry's Telegram channel said in a statement.

Belarus held its presidential election on August 9. According to the Central Election Commission’s data, incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko received 80.1% of the vote, while Svetlana Tikhanovskaya garnered 10.12%. After the election, she left for Lithuania. Protests erupted in the country's capital of Minsk and several other cities following the presidential vote, leading to clashes between protesters and law enforcement officers. The opposition set up a Coordination Council for the transition of power in the country, calling on protesters to continue demonstrations. The government demands that all unlawful protests be stopped.