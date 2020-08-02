Number of COVID-2019 cases across globe up by over 262,000 in past day — WHO

GENEVA, August 2. /TASS/. More than 262,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus infection were registered worldwide on August 2, with the overall number of such cases exceeding 17.66 million, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in its daily bulletin on Sunday.

As of 11:00 Moscow time on August 2, as many as 17,660,523 novel coronavirus cases and 680,894 coronavirus-associated deaths were registered across the globe. The number of confirmed cases grew by a record of 262,929 in the past 24 hours and the number of fatalities increased by 5,851.

The WHO statistics is based on officially confirmed data from the countries.

South and North America accounts for the majority of confirmed coronavirus cases - 9,476,763. In the past 24 hours, the number of cases grew by 156,433 and the number of deaths - by 3,963 and reached 359,180.

The number confirmed COVID-2019 cases in Europe amounts to 3,375,535 and the number of fatalities is 213,284. In the past 24 hours, the number of cases grew by 17,419 and the number of deaths - by 323.

Southeast Asia has 2,131,165 cases and 45,837 fatalities. In the past 24 hours, the number of cases grew by 58,971 and the number of deaths - by 937.

The biggest number of coronavirus cases was reported from the United States (4,523,888), Brazil (2,662,485), India (1,750,723), Russia (850,870), South Africa (503,290), Mexico (424,637), Peru (407,492), Chile (357,658), Iran (306,752), and the United Kingdom (303,956).

A pneumonia outbreak caused by the COVID-19 virus (previously known as 2019-nCoV) was reported in China’s city of Wuhan, a large trade and industrial center with a population of 12 million, in late December 2019. Since then, cases of the new coronavirus have been reported from nearly all parts of the world. On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.