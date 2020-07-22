Algerian foreign minister thanks Russia for assistance in coronavirus response

MOSCOW, July 22. /TASS/. Russia has provided significant assistance to Algeria in its response to the novel coronavirus spread, Algerian Foreign Minister Sabri Boukadoum said on Wednesday before his talks with Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.

"As for the fight against coronavirus, I would like to thank the Russian Federation for help provided via Rosoboronexport [Russia’s state-run arms export agency - TASS] and for the deliveries of required equipment," he noted. "That was a big contribution to Algeria’s fight against that infection."

The Algerian foreign minister pointed out that his current visit to Moscow was arranged to advance the agreements reached by the two countries’ presidents in their recent phone conversation.

"We are bound by many areas of cooperation and have many things in common under the strategic partnership agreement," Boukadoum said. "Together we will try to strengthen and promote various aspects of bilateral relations through the implementation of real projects," he concluded.