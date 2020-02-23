Trump wants to see Russia and Ukraine "get along" - White House

WASHINGTON, February 23. /TASS/. Russia and Ukraine should come together, US President Donald Trump said on Sunday, according to a White House pool report.

"I'd like to see them come together. If they came together in the sense that they got along with each other, that would be a great thing for the world," Trump told reporters outside the White House before his visit to India.

In late September 2019, Trump said that "a lot of progress has been made" in Russian-Ukrainian relations. In early September, Trump congratulated Russia and Ukraine on the exchange of detainees, expressing hope that it would become a first big step on the way to peace.