Erdogan claims at least 14 Turkish servicemen dead during shelling in Syria’s Idlib

"As of today, we lost 14 soldiers because of the attacks of the regime [of Syrian President Bashar Assad]," he said in the Parliament.

ANKARA, February 12. /TASS/. At least 14 Turkish servicemen died in two shellings in Syria’s Idlib province, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan claimed Wednesday.

Earlier reports indicated that 10 servicemen and 3 civilian staffers died in the shellings.

The situation in Idlib escalated sharply after the Russian and Turkish military attempted to introduce yet another ceasefire, only for the terrorists to ramp up their attacks, which led to deaths of Turkish and Russian military specialists. The Syrian army took responsive action, on February 5 capturing the city of Saraqib in Idlib.

On February 3 and 10, the Turkish military got hit twice by Syrian army shellings. In response, the Turkish military conducted strikes on more than 120 Syrian army targets in Idlib.