No request yet for session from guarantor countries of Astana process — minister

NUR-SULTAN, November 6. /TASS/. Gurantor countries of the Astana process on Syria have not yet requested a session in Kazakhstan in November, Kazakhstan's Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tleuberdi told reporters on Wednesday.

"Negotiations are in progress now in Geneva on constitutional laws, so no requests for November [sessions] were made yet," Tleuberdi said.

It was earlier planned that the international meeting on Syria may take place at the end of November in Kazakhstan, he added noting that "preliminary dates were discussed."

The 13th high-level international meeting on Syria was held in Kazakhstan's capital Nur-Sultan on August 1-2. Among participants in the meeting were delegates from guarantor countries of the Astana process (Iran, Russia, Turkey), from the Syrian government and from the armed opposition. Among observers were representatives from the United Nations Organization, Jordan, Lebanon and Iraq.