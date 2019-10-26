Turkey’s Erdogan says will oust Kurdish armed groups from northeast Syria

ANKARA, October 26. /TASS/. Turkey will clear northwestern Syria from the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG) if they fail to pull out their fighters in the set timeframe, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday.

"In recent days, historic events have been taking place near our border. We are trying to establish a safety zone. We have agreed with Russia to clear the area 30 kilometers deep and 340 kilometers long, and then we will be conducting joint patrols with Russia," Erdogan said. "If the areas are not retaken from terrorists within the fixed 150 hours’ period of time, we will handle this process," he said in a televised interview with NTV channel.