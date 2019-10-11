Incursion in Syria will not help ensure Turkey's security — Iranian foreign minister

TEHRAN, October 11. /TASS/. Tehran is convinces that Turkey's security cannot be ensured by a military operation in Syria, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Friday.

"Even though Tehran understands Turkey's desire to ensure its own security, we do not believe that this can be achieved by an incursion in Syria," IRIB TV channel quoted Zarif as saying.

Zarif added that "Iran can offer a better option." "We can place the responsibility of ensuring border security on the Syrian army which will do this in cooperation with the Turkish government," he noted.

On October 9, Ankara announced the launch of Operation Peace Spring in northern Syria, which began with airstrikes on Kurdish positions. The operation’s goal is to create a buffer zone along the Turkish border, where, according to Ankara, Syrian refugees residing in Turkey could return. Syria's SANA news agency slammed the operation as an act of aggression. The international community condemned Ankara’s actions. The United Kingdom, Germany and France requested a meeting of the United Nations Security Council to discuss the situation.