About 70 people injured in explosions in Afghanistan — media

MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. About 70 people were injured in a series of explosions that shook the city of Jalalabad in the Nangarhar Province, Afghanistan. However, TOLO News reported that these terror attacks did not bar Afghan citizens from attending the Day of Independence celebrations on August 19.
This year marks the 100th anniversary of the ultimate ousting of English invaders from Afghanistan in the Third Anglo-Afghan War. Afghanistan’s ruler Amanullah Khan established diplomatic relations with Soviet Russia in 1919, and in 1921 the first Soviet-Afghan treaty was signed.