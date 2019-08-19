30 people injured in attacks in eastern Afghanistan — TV

MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. At least 30 people have been injured in a series of explosions that shook the city of Jalalabad in the Nangarhar Province, Afghanistan, TOLO News reported citing local authorities.

According to the TV channel, there were six explosions. The extremists set off home-made bombs. None of the groups has claimed responsibility for the attacks yet.

Afghanistan is celebrating Independence Day on Monday. The date coincides with the enactment of the peace treaty which ended the Third Anglo-Afghan War of 1919.