Zelensky offers to carry out lustration of all government officials starting 2014

KIEV, July 11. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has accused the country’s top officials of inaction, offering to carry out lustration that would mirror a similar ban of officials working under former Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich. The ban would cover all top officials who have held office since 2014.

"I am offering to add the president of Ukraine, the members of parliament, the head of Rada, the members of government, the prosecutor general, the head of SBU (the Ukrainian security service - TASS), the heads of the Anti-Monopoly Committee and the State Property Fund, the secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, as well as the heads of defense agencies who held their position from February 23, 2014 to March 19, 2019, to the list of positions falling under the lustration law," the president said.

The lustration law provides "a public assessment of their activity", Zelensky said. "I am sure that the actions of all aforementioned persons will receive a fair legal assessment.".