ISU admits negative financial implications caused by Russian athletes’ suspension

MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. The suspension of Russian athletes from the International Skating Union (ISU) events has resulted in financial losses for the union, the ISU said in a financial report published on its official website.

According to the report, the absence of Russian skaters in ISU events "resulted in basically no advertising and media rights fee incomes from Russia." The expected ISU losses may come to about one million Swiss francs (about $1.1 million) in 2023.

On March 1, 2022, the International Skating Union announced a decision to provisionally suspend all athletes from Russia and Belarus over the Ukraine crisis. The suspension includes figure skating, speed skating and short-track speed skating competitions. In April, the ISU said that it would decide on the participation of Russian athletes in international tournaments in either June or October.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) recommended on March 28 that international federations allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete under a neutral status, while they would not be able to take part in team events. Athletes also should not be supporters of the special military operation or be affiliated with the armed forces or national security agencies.