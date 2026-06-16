Ukrainian agent detained for passing information about educational institutions — FSB

MOSCOW, June 16. /TASS/. The Federal Security Service (FSB) has detained a Russian woman recruited by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) in Crimea, who supplied it with information on the activities of scientific and educational institutions of the LPR and the Republic of Crimea, the FSB said.

"The Federal Security Service foiled illegal activities of a Russian citizen born in 1967, suspected of working for the Ukrainian special services on the territory of the Republic of Crimea," the FSB said in a statement.

It established that "a native of the Lugansk Region was recruited by the SBU while crossing the Ukrainian-Polish border."

The FSB said that, on the instructions of the curator, she "collected and transmitted to the enemy information about the activities of scientific, educational and other institutions of the LPR and the Republic of Crimea, to which she had access through her employment. She was detained by FSB officers as a result of operational search activities."

The Investigative Department of the Federal Security Service of Russia for the Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol has opened a criminal case against the detainee under Article 275 (high treason) of the Criminal Code. The detainee can be punished with imprisonment for up to 20 years. A court has imposed a preventive measure in the form of detention.