Situation in Energodar remains fragile — Rosatom CEO

MOSCOW, February 27. /TASS/. The situation in Energodar is still tense, Ukrainian attacks on energy sites caused a five-hour long power outage in the evening, Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev told reporters.

"The situation in the city remains unstable. Yesterday evening, the nuclear Energodar was without power for five hours as a result of strikes on the region’s energy infrastructure," Likhachev said. He noted that the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) relies on two high-voltage power lines. The disruption of just one line raises safety concerns for the operation of nuclear units currently in a so-called cold shutdown mode.

"Over the past six months, this is already the fifth instance where a local ceasefire regime has been necessary to carry out repairs. In September-October last year, the plant was without any external power supply for a full month. Only in October were Russian experts able to begin repairs. Subsequent ceasefire regimes were established in November, December and January," he recalled.