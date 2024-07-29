Twenty-five Ukrainian army accomplices detained in Kherson, Zaporozhye regions

MOSCOW, July 29. /TASS/. Special forces of the Russian Federal Guard Service detained 25 suspected accomplices of the Ukrainian armed forces in the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions upon information provided by the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB), the Rosgvardiya press service told TASS.

"The special forces of Rosgvardiya conducted special operations in several settlements of the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions based on information received from military counterintelligence officers. Twenty-five residents suspected of complicity with the Ukrainian armed forces were detained and handed over to the Interior Ministry and the FSB," the report said.

The agency noted that four of them were engaged in espionage, collecting information about the actions of the Russian Armed Forces units, National Guard troops, as well as the Interior Ministry, passing it to their handlers. "Eight of them are suspected of state treason. Several local residents distributed public calls for terrorist activity on the Internet. Others belonged to banned organizations and financed them," the agency said.

In addition, servicemen and members of the Rosgvardiya seized firearms, grenades, cameras, and electronic recorders containing information on areas where Russian military and other security forces were stationed.