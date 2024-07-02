Temps in Moscow soar, July 2 hottest in over a century

MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. The temperature in Moscow on July 2 was 32 degrees Celsius (89.6 Fahrenheit), breaking the record set in 1890, when the temperature reached 31.9 degrees Celsius (87.8 Fahrenheit), director of the Hydrometeorological Center of Russia Roman Vilfand told TASS.

"On July 2, a 134-year-old record fell in Moscow. The VDNKh meteorological station recorded 32 degrees Celsius," he said.

Vilfand added that the temperature reached 33.2 degrees Celsius (91,4 Fahrenheit) around 3 p.m. in some areas.