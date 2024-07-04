Russia, China, Mongolia reaffirm their interest in integration of economic projects

MOSCOW, July 4. /TASS/. The foreign ministers of Russia, China and Mongolia, Sergey Lavrov, Wang Yi and Battsetseg Batmunkh, reaffirmed their interest in ingegrating joint economic projects, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"We are interested in interconnecting the development of trilateral projects with the activities of the Eurasian Economic Union, with China’s implementation of One Belt - One Road initiative and with Mongolia’s Steppe Road Plan," the Russian minister said in his introductory remarks from the ministerial meeting held on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Astana.

"This reflects our common interests and will contribute to harmonizing various information processes as part of creating the Greater Eurasian Partnership. I expect us to make a contribution into these efforts today," Lavrov added.

"Our trio is among key cooperation instruments on the Eurasian continent," the Russian foreign minister added.

The SCO summit is taking place in Astana on July 3-4.