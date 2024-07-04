New cooperation architecture in Eurasia to replace Euro-Atlantic models — Putin

ASTANA, July 4. /TASS/. The Russia-proposed new architecture for cooperation and security in Eurasia is designed to replace outdated Euro-Atlantic models, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit.

"Hence Russia’s initiative to create a new architecture for cooperation, indivisible security and development in Eurasia, designed to replace the outdated Eurocentric and Euro-Atlantic models, which only provided unilateral advantages to certain countries," he pointed out.

Everyone knows very well what such a world order has led to, the Russian leader noted. "[That is,] an increasing number of crises across the world, with the Ukrainian crisis being one of them," he added.