EU imposes duties of up to 37.6% on electric vehicles from China — European Commission

BRUSSELS, July 4. /TASS/. The European Union has imposed import duties of up to 37.6% on electric vehicles from China from July 4, the European Commission said in a statement.

"The European Commission has imposed provisional countervailing duties on imports of battery electric vehicles (BEVs) from China," the EC said.

The EC clarified that the duties for major automakers will range from 17.4% to 37.6% of the cost of their products.

The EC stressed that these duties were introduced based on the results of an investigation into combating "unfair subsidization," which lasted nine months.

However, the EU's top executive noted that consultations with China on this topic have "intensified in recent weeks" and that it looks forward to reaching a negotiated settlement within the framework of WTO rules.

Earlier, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian called the EU's investigation into subsidies for Chinese electric vehicles a typical example of protectionism. He called on the EU to act on its commitment to supporting free trade and opposing protectionism.

According to the official spokesman, the imposition of additional tariffs violates the principles of a market economy and international trade rules, undermines trade and economic cooperation between China and the EU, as well as global automotive value chains, which will ultimately harm the interests of Europe itself.