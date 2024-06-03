Windmill wings of Paris’ Moulin Rouge cabaret to be restored before Olympics

PARIS, June 3. /TASS/. The wings of the windmill on the roof of the famous Moulin Rouge cabaret in Paris, which collapsed in April, will be restored before the Summer Olympics hosted by France, the BFMTV TV channel said.

According to it, the new wings will be installed before July 15 - the day when the Olympic flame will arrive in the French capital. They will look exactly the same as the collapsed wings, except that they won’t rotate, as it was previously.

The windmill wings fell onto the roadway on the night of April 25, as a result of the incident, causing no casualties.

France will host the Olympic Games from July 26 to August 11.

Moulin Rouge, France’s oldest cabaret, first opened its doors on October 6, 1889. It is considered to be one of the main landmarks in the French capital. The cabaret building, located at the foot of Montmartre hill, has a red windmill on its roof, hence the name Moulin Rouge, which means "red mill." The red color signals fun and hints at the surrounding red-light district.