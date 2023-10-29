'Friends' star Matthew Perry dies at 55 — TMZ portal

NEW YORK, October 29 /TASS/. Matthew Perry, one of the stars of 'Friends' series has died at the age of 54, the TMZ portal reported referring to sources in law enforcement agencies.

According to the portal, the actor was found Saturday at an L.A.-area home. One of the sources told TNZ that the actor found in a jacuzzi at the home and according to preliminary data, "there is no foul play involved".

According to the sources, emergency services received a call on Saturday in connection with the actor's cardiac arrest. The portal stresses that no drugs were found at the scene. Previously, Perry openly admitted that during the filming of the series he suffered from drug addiction.

"Friends" tells the story of the lives of six friends from New York's Manhattan borough. The series aired on NBC from September 1994 to May 2004. A total of 236 episodes were filmed. The series received six Emmy awards and one Golden Globe.