Russia helps ensure food security in Latin America — Lavrov

MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. Russia has provided and will continue to provide assistance to solve Latin America’s most pressing problems, including food security, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in a video message to the participants of the Russia - Latin America Parliamentary Conference.

The top diplomat emphasized that the Russian Federation and Latin American countries have traditionally been linked by friendly relations, the beginnings of which date back to the times when Latin Americans fought for their independence. "Russia has always understood the aspirations of the peoples of South and Central America, Mexico and the Caribbean to find true freedom and real sovereignty, to take their destiny into their own hands," Lavrov noted.

"The traditions of friendship and trust established at that time remain relevant today. Despite the difficult geopolitical situation, our interaction continues to develop: regular political and interparliamentary dialogues are held; cooperation between ministries and agencies continues. Trade, economic and humanitarian exchanges, scientific and educational ties have not diminished," the minister pointed out. "Russia has provided and will continue to provide assistance in solving the region's most acute problems, from combating the coronavirus pandemic to ensuring food security and helping deal with the aftermath from natural disasters," he said.

Lavrov stressed that Russia and the countries of the region "are united by a firm commitment to the democratization of interstate communication" and to building it on the universally recognized principles of international law, first and foremost the UN Charter. "We are consistent supporters of respect for the cultural and civilizational diversity of the peoples of the world, their right to determine the ways and models of political and socio-economic development," he underscored.

The first Russia - Latin America International Parliamentary Conference is being held in Moscow from September 29 to October 2 on the initiative of the State Duma (lower chamber of the Russian parliament - TASS). Lawmakers from Latin America and the Caribbean, representatives of the expert community, public figures and diplomats are to discuss current issues on the international parliamentary agenda with their Russian colleagues.