Russia’s Victory over Japan Day to serve as reminder to warmongers — expert

MOSCOW, September 1. /TASS/. The establishment of September 3 in Russia as a day marking not only an anniversary of the end of World War II, but also of the victory over militaristic Japan should serve as a reminder of how "games with ambitions of attaining world domination are doomed to end." It is also important against the background of Japan’s plans for increasing its military budget, Anatoly Koshkin, the chair of the scientific council of the Russian Military Historical Society and member of the executive board of the Russian Association of World War II Historians has told TASS.

"The presidential decision to restore the Day of Victory over Japan should also be a reminder both in our country, in the Asian nations, and in Japan itself, of how games with ambitions of conquering world domination are doomed to end. It is important today because Japan is out to regain the title of a great military power at an unprecedentedly fast pace, and without making a secret of this," he said at a roundtable discussion on the occasion of the 78th anniversary of the victory over militaristic Japan and the end of World War II.

He stressed that in "ostensibly pacifist" Japan, three strategic documents have been adopted that envision a doubling of the military budget.

"If this happens, Japan will overtake Russia to become the world’s third largest military spender. Now, in connection with the special military operation, our military budget has increased to $86 billion, although before it was under $50 billion. So, multiply $53 billion by two, and it will turn out [ that Japan will have] a budget of $106 billion for the appropriation of some not exactly defensive weapons, such as aircraft carriers, which are the Navy’s major attack component," the expert explained.

Koshkin also expressed concern over the fact that the decision in favor of the deployment on the Japanese territory of medium-and shorter-range missiles, capable of reaching Russia’s Far East, eastern China and the DPRK, has almost been finalized. "Moreover, the issue on the agenda is placing US nuclear weapons on the Japanese territory, which contradicts all of Japan’s former 'three non-nuclear principles’," he added.

Day of Victory over militaristic Japan

On June 24, Putin signed a law by which September 3 in Russia will mark not only the end of World War II, but also the victory over militaristic Japan. Corresponding amendments were made to the law On Days of Military Glory and Commemorative Dates of Russia. The Day of the End of World War II, celebrated earlier on September 3, will now be officially called The Day of Victory Over Militaristic Japan and the End of World War II.

Since the middle of the last century Moscow and Tokyo have been in talks with the aim of forging a peace agreement on the outcome of World War II. The disagreement over the rights to the southern part of the Kuril Islands remains the stumbling block. After the end of the war, the entire archipelago was incorporated into the Soviet Union, but Japan disputes sovereignty over Iturup, Kunashir, Shikotan and a group of small uninhabited islands. At the same time, the Russian Foreign Ministry has repeatedly emphasized that Moscow's sovereignty over these territories, which has the appropriate international legal framework, is beyond doubt.

In March 2022, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that Moscow was terminating negotiations with Tokyo on a peace treaty due to Japan's imposition of sanctions on Russia over the crisis in Ukraine. Moscow also withdrew from the dialogue with Tokyo on starting joint economic activities in the southern Kuril Islands and blocked the extension of Japan's status as a sectoral dialogue partner of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation Organization.