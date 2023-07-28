Extending cooperation, wiping off debts: what Putin said at Russia-Africa summit

ST. PETERSBURG, July 28. /TASS/. Africa is turning into a new center of power despite the fact that "some manifestations of colonialism" still persist on the continent, Russian President Vladimir Putin told a plenary meeting of the Russia-Africa summit.

He noted the similarity of views of Moscow and African countries, compared their struggle for independence with the Soviet Union’s fight against Nazism and assured that the Russian side respects the peaceful initiatives of African countries on Ukraine. In addition, the African states’ indebtedness written off by Russia exceeds $23 bln, with another $90 mln planned to be allocated for those purposes.

TASS has gathered Putin's main statements.

On Africa’s new role and remnants of colonialism

Africa is turning into "a new center of power," and everybody will have to reckon with it. "The era of hegemony of one or several countries is receding into the past" - "however, not without resistance on the part of those who got used to their own uniqueness and monopoly in global affairs."

"Some manifestations of colonialism persist and are still being practiced by former colonial powers, in particular in the economic, information and humanitarian spheres." The situation in many regions of Africa remains unstable particularly due to the West’s 'divide and rule' policy.

Russia favors expanding the role of African countries in the UN, including the Security Council: "It is high time to remedy historical injustice."

On identity of positions

The positions of Russia and African nations "are very close or coincide completely." They jointly stand for forming "a new, more just world order, they jointly defend international law, the UN Charter," not "the order based on rules" offered by the West.

Moscow and African capitals stand against unilateral sanctions and "restrictive measures, which are in actual fact punitive restrictions" for an independent line. They jointly stand against using the topics of climate, protection of human rights and "the so-called gender agenda for malign political purposes."

"Russia and Africa are united by an inherent aspiration to defend genuine sovereignty, the right to one’s own unique path of development." "Sovereignty is not a state achieved once and forever. It has to be constantly fought for."

On cooperation with Africa

"Russia's attention toward Africa is continuously growing." "Moscow is ready to reinstate and open new Russian embassies abroad, as well as to increase the staff of a number of functioning embassies." Russia "would welcome its African friends’ counter steps and provide support in opening new embassies, consulates, other missions of African countries."

Russia has a lot to offer its African partners. Moscow is increasing "supplies of agriculture products to Africa as it understands the importance of uninterrupted supply of food for social and economic development and maintained political stability of African countries." In particular, "11.5 mln tons of grain were delivered to African states in 2022, and almost 10 mln tons in the first six months of this year despite illegal sanctions that have been imposed against Russian exports."

"Russia also participates in efforts on easing the debt burden of African countries. The indebtedness written off by Russia has reached $23 bln by now. According to the latest requests of African countries, Russia will allocate another $90 mln for those purposes."

On situation in Ukraine

Russia understands that the Ukrainian crisis is "a pressing problem": "We do not evade its consideration."

Moscow respects the peace initiatives of African leaders: "We are attentively considering them."